Tucker Carlson Demands Violence Against Teachers

Fox News' Tucker Carlson once again called for parents to take violent action against teachers whom he erroneously claims are grooming your children to change their gender.

Back in march of 2022, Carlson took a similar stance when he said this about teachers, "That's creepy. You should be arrested for that in fact. You talk about sex in kindergarten, you get beaten up. You should be beaten up!"

The horrible CRT scam has now morphed into public school teachers grooming your children to change their gender and mutilate their bodies.

It's as disgusting as it is despicable, with Ron DeSantis at its vortex and Tucker Carlson as its mouthpiece.

Last night Carlson ranted against the trans community and took the hate speech to a whole new level.

"What you are seeing is a society that hates children. You would have to hate children in order to sexualize them. Sexualizing children screws them up for life, period. No one should put up with. No parent should put up with this for one second, no matter what the law says," Carlson said.

"Your duty, your moral duty is to defend your children. This is an attack on your children and you should fight back," Carlson squawked.

Teachers make a fraction in a year of what Carlson pulls in in a month. Another rich, privileged white male attacking those trying to make society a better place.

Revving up the MAGA cult is Carlson's primary purpose.

