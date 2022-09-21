Judge Dearie Rips Trump Team: ‘You Can’t Have Your Cake And Eat It’

Articles

Donald Trump’s lawyers tried – and failed bigly – to finesse the question of whether or not their client had really declassified the documents he stole from the people of the United States and stashed at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has said in public that he declassified the classified material seized by the FBI. But in court, where there are penalties for lying, he and his lawyers have skirted the issue, The New York Times notes.

Instead, they have danced a fine line between suggesting that, as president, Mr. Trump had the authority to declassify the documents, while remaining silent on the issue of what he actually did — or did not do. At the same time, Mr. Trump’s lawyers have pursued another line of argument, telling Judge Dearie that he should not simply take the Justice Department’s word that some of the seized records are classified, as prosecutors claim

