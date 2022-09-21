The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'A Military Coup': Trump Describes Mar-A-Lago Search In The Weirdest Way

Former President Donald Trump is a very dramatic guy. The twice-impeached one-termer will tell you that he's being treated worse than anyone in the world. Case in point: Trump did a call-in interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty and claimed that the feds searching his Florida resort for stolen top secret documents was akin to a "military coup" even though does not hold office.

He's good at projection. I'll give him that. I don't think choosing the word 'coup' is not a very good idea for him right now.

"They would rather have me not do it because of the safety of the FBI agents that swarmed the place," Lumpy said. "And I don't think they wanted to swarm it if you want to know the truth."

"It's not a pretty picture," he continued. "It looks like a military coup. It's not a pretty picture."

What is a coup:

A sudden decisive exercise of force in politics and especially the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group.

Wait a second here. That's what he did on January 6 when he incited his supporters to storm the Capitol. NARA requested that Trump send the documents back. He refused. They are the property of the United States.

