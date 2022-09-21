The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maggie Haberman: Trump Has 'Positive Reinforcement' Team

Who is surprised that this narcissistic mound of anger and resentment is so insecure that he has a professional "praise team"? Via Yahoo News:

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman.

In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.

Okay, this is not completely fair, but it made me snort:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/maggie-haberman-trump-has-positive

