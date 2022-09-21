Dr. Oz Stages Photo Op In Philadelphia's Drug Center

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022

I live just a short drive away from the Kensington neighborhood, which is said to be the largest open-air drug market in America. I've lived here for 15 years, and the spillover effects just get worse. Drug addicts at every intersection, every drug store, every drive-thru window, holding up signs and asking for donations. People shooting up on the street, nodding off, bent over. I pity the people in the area who have to use public transit, because addicts congregate at all the local stations.

Crime is everywhere, because after all, addicts need money.

That's why Mehmet Oz, who's running for the Senate against John Fetterman and is 10 points behind in the polls, decided he'd drop in for a photo op yesterday.

Now, what most of America doesn't know is, the human beings in Kensington absolutely hate him, and I want you to appreciate the irony of him showing up and pretending to care.

See, back in 2017, this man showed up to do an episode for his TV show: "Let's look at the animals in the zoo!" But that wasn't all. He famously gave an addict $10 to go buy some heroin -- so his crew could film him shooting up.

