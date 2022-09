Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

America was polarized during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Veterans from the movement say the racial backlash they feel today is reminiscent of the recoil they faced in 1968.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/21/1124218235/veterans-of-the-civil-rights-movement-of-the-1960s-see-similarities-today