Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 09:00 Hits: 7

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be at the center of President Biden's address to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, as the U.S. warns Russia is trying to annex more Ukrainian land.

(Image credit: Mary Altaffer/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/21/1124095601/biden-ukraine-unga-speech