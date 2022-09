Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 19:53 Hits: 4

The group True the Vote, which executive produced Dinesh D'Souza's "2,000 Mules" election denial film, is facing a defamation lawsuit brought by a small company that makes election software.

(Image credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/20/1123898736/prominent-election-deniers-are-facing-growing-legal-trouble