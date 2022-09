Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 20:46 Hits: 4

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Mitch Landrieu, who oversees the implementation of the infrastructure package, about how this law will help with crises like the lack of water in Jackson, Miss.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/20/1124142628/the-infrastructure-law-is-meant-to-help-with-crises-like-jacksons-water-problems