More Calls For Human Trafficking Charges Against DeSantis

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 20:42 Hits: 3

Massachusetts state Rep. Dylan Fernandes said Sunday that he has made progress in his push for a federal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to send four dozen migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week, sharing on social media that the U.S. attorney for his state is also calling for a probe.

Fernandes, a Democrat, called the Republican governor's actions "morally criminal" and warned, "There are legal implications around fraud, kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, and human trafficking."

He added that U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is also "pushing for a response from the DOJ."

I have spoken with our US Attorney Rachel Rollins and am grateful to hear she is pushing for a response from the DOJ. — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 18, 2022

Fernandes was among the local officials who sprang to action last week after two flights carrying nearly 50 migrants, mainly from Colombia and Venezuela, arrived unannounced at Martha's Vineyard Airport.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/more-calls-human-trafficking-charges