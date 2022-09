Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 09:01 Hits: 2

As leaders gather for the first all-in-person General Assembly since the pandemic, the war in Ukraine is a major focus. Secretary-General António Guterres has warned this is a time of "great peril."

(Image credit: Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/20/1123307621/united-nations-general-assembly