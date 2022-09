Articles

Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Geoffrey Berman served as U.S. Attorney in the Southern District. In his memoir, Holding the Line, he describes how the Dept. of Justice demanded he use his office to aid the Trump administration.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/20/1124043768/how-trumps-doj-pressured-the-southern-district-of-ny-to-aid-the-white-house