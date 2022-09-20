The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trumpers Urge Folks To Flood VA Suicide Hotline With Demands For J6 Defendants

One thing that stands out with the MAGA crowd is that they feel they deserve special treatment. Different treatment than the rest of us would get.

It's been well over a year since a mob of Trump supporters swarmed the US Capitol, forcing Congress to go into lockdown and damaging the halls of government, not to mention democracy. So far, at least 910 people have been arrested and charged with crimes.

According to the V.A.:

Beneficiaries incarcerated for other than a felony can receive full monthly benefits, if otherwise entitled. Convicted felons residing in halfway houses (also known as "residential re-entry centers"), or participating in work-release programs also can receive full monthly benefits.

Also:

VA will inform a Veteran whose benefits are subject to reduction of the right of the Veteran's dependents to an apportionment while the Veteran is incarcerated, and the conditions under which payments to the Veteran may be resumed upon release from incarceration.

And Google says, "If you go to jail, your veterans' disability benefits will be reduced or terminated. If you are incarcerated, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will sometimes reduce or terminate your disability benefits."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/trumpers-urge-folks-flood-va-suicide

