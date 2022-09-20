Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Articles

Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Above, TV on the Radio performs, Trouble. Sometimes the stars align and a message is given and received. Saturday night, Hair Füror had a rally in Ohio that could have concluded with burning the Reichstag, and on Sunday Ken Burns presented his latest documentary: The Holocaust. Coincidence? Some say not.

First Draft says that we know what happens with extreme politics and cult-like fundamentalism combine.

Max's Dad says we need to deal with this failed reality show host.

Hackewhackers presents The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.

Bonus Track: Fritinancy gives us the word of the week.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

