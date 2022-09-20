Former Wisconsin Election Frauditor Calls For A Revolution

Articles

Category: World Politics

On Friday, the Republican Party of Outagamie County had an event with special speakers like Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, all the way from Connecticut, and Michael Gableman, the disgraced former state supreme court justice and former election frauditor. Also in attendance was citizen journalist Lauren Windsor, who managed to record some of the happenings.

Side note: In a feeble effort to shame her and keep her quiet, they called her to the stage, which allowed her to get the audio better than she would have at her seat. No one ever accused Republicans of being smart.

The big catch was Gableman speaking and openly calling for a revolution, all because he has his undies in a bundle over The Big Lie:

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman told a group of Republicans this month that a revolution against government officials over the 2020 election has become necessary but said people have become too comfortable to water the "tree of liberty" with blood. "For the first time in my life I am beginning to wonder if America's best days are behind us," Gableman said Sept. 9 at a dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Outagamie County, according to audio released by liberal activist Lauren Windsor. [...] read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/former-wisconsin-election-frauditor-calls