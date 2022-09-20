Ukraine IT Army Decimating Russian Mercenaries Online As Well

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 13:42 Hits: 4

The Wagner Group are Russian mercenaries responsible for many of the worst atrocities and war crimes of Russia's war on Ukraine. They've been linked to Neo-Nazis and far-right extremists. And "the group is widely believed to be owned or financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with close links to Putin."

Ukraine will hunt them down. Every last one of them.

Source: Yahoo News/New Voice of Ukraine



“The website of the Wagner group, which recruits Russian prisoners for the war in Ukraine, has been hacked by the IT Army,” Federov’s message reads. “We have all the personal data of mercenaries! Every executioner, murderer and rapist will face severe punishment. Revenge is inevitable!” Ukraine’s IT Army is a group of computer specialists who battle with Russian hackers in cyberspace, disrupting the Kremlin’s information war against Ukraine and the West. Earlier, the Russian news outlet SOTA reported that Wagner was forcibly recruiting prisoners from Russian prison colonies to be sent to the war against Ukraine. On Sept. 14, a video appeared on Telegram channels in which Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, the reputed owner of Wagner, is seen telling prisoners in a Mordovian prison colony about Wagner, and inviting them to go to war in Ukraine. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/ukraine-it-army-decimating-russian