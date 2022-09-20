The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pastor Mark Burns Declares War On Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrats From Hell

Speaking at Eric Trump and disgraced Michael Flynn's ReAwaken America tour in Idaho last week, South Carolina Pastor Burns, a Trump surrogate that was caught lying about his resume by CNN, went on an insane rant about demons and devils from hell.

Speaking at the QAnon/Evangelical event Pastor Burns, who lost his political bid to win the Republican nomination in South Carolina earlier this year thanked Flynn for making an appearance.

In his screaming sermon (rant) Burns later made his thoughts known about the majority of this great nation.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/pastor-mark-burns-declates-war-demonic

