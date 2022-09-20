New Video Footage Shows Fake Trump Elector Inside Elections Office

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 14:51 Hits: 4

It seems like everything Republicans accuse Democrats of doing, they are guilty of that very thing. CNN obtained surveillance footage showing what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems were breached on January 7, 2021. And that's an interesting date, one day after a mob of Trump supporters tried and failed to overturn the 2020 election.

CNN's Drew Griffin called the incident "criminal."

"The Georgia Secretary of State's office calls what happened in Coffee County criminal behavior, and a state criminal investigation is underway," he said.

Via CNN:

A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump spent hours inside a restricted area of the Coffee County elections office that day. Among those seen in the footage is Cathy Latham, a former GOP chairwoman of Coffee County who is under criminal investigation for posing as a fake elector in 2020. CNN previously reported that Latham escorted operatives working with former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell through the front door of the elections office on January 7, 2021. The new footage appears to undercut previous claims by Latham that she was not "personally involved" in the breach. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/new-video-footage-shows-fake-trump-elector