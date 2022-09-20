The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mandela Barnes Is Living Rent Free In Ron Johnson's Brain

Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, who is Black and is running against Ron Johnson, sure is living in RoJo's brain rent-free. During an interview on Fox Business, RoJo had one massive Freudian slip when he admitted that he condones white supremacy, before changing his answer.

And lest one thinks it's an isolated incident, it's RoJo's and the GOP's entire platform against Barnes, as evidenced by his ad the NRSC ran for RoJo:

Note to self: Get more buckets to catch all the Republican racist tears in November when Barnes puts RoJo into retirement.

