Marge At Trump Rally: 'It’s Really A Christian Revival'

At the Save American Rally, Donald Trump rallied for J.D. Vance in the key battleground state of Ohio. And, of course, it got weird. The crowd, at one point, seemed to be worshipping the ex-president with their hands in the air. Well, most had one finger up in a nod to QAnon.

Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was in attendance, and she had some thoughts on religion in America.

"We're seeing a resurgence; it's like a revival," she said. "It's really a Christian revival. I want to see the church in America come to life and save this country. Because the church in America is the American people. The constitution was founded by Christian men."

First of all, the Constitution wasn't founded. It was drafted. And Trump supporters are worshipping a false idol at his rallies.

Via NPR:

Christianity remains the majority religion in the United States, as it has been since the country's founding, but it's on the decline. A new study from the Pew Research Center shows that America's Christian majority has been shrinking for years, and if recent trends continue, Christians could make up less than half the U.S. population within a few decades.

The study found that Christians accounted for about 90% of the population 50 years ago, but as of 2020, that figure had slumped to about 64%.

It's declining. There is no revival.

