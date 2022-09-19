Oops, He Did It Again! President Biden Says Pandemic Is Over

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 13:04 Hits: 5

It's sort of refreshing that the press is politely pointing out an actual gaffe, and not an imaginary one. Via the Washington Post:

President Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic “over,” in apparently off-the-cuff remarks that reflect the growing sentiment that the threat of the virus has receded, even as hundreds of Americans continue to die of covid each day.

“We still have a problem with covid,” Biden said on “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday night. “We’re still doing a lot of work on it … but the pandemic is over.”

Biden made the remarks Wednesday during an interview at the auto show in Detroit, referencing the crowds at the event. The annual auto show had not been held since 2019.

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks,” Biden said to CBS News reporter Scott Pelley. “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”