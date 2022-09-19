Oops, He Did It Again! President Biden Says Pandemic Is Over

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
It's sort of refreshing that the press is politely pointing out an actual gaffe, and not an imaginary one. Via the Washington Post:
President Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic “over,” in apparently off-the-cuff remarks that reflect the growing sentiment that the threat of the virus has receded, even as hundreds of Americans continue to die of covid each day.
“We still have a problem with covid,” Biden said on “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday night. “We’re still doing a lot of work on it … but the pandemic is over.”
Biden made the remarks Wednesday during an interview at the auto show in Detroit, referencing the crowds at the event. The annual auto show had not been held since 2019.
“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks,” Biden said to CBS News reporter Scott Pelley. “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”
Eh. Not that bad, but enough that the media will harp on it. As the story points out:
[...] The disease continues to exact a toll, with more than 30,000 people hospitalized and more than 400 dying each day, according to seven-day averages compiled by The Washington Post.
Which is a lot less than the height of the pandemic, but it ain't nothing. And many of the nurses I follow on Twitter warn that they're running out of pediatric ICU beds on the East Coast.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/oops-he-did-it-again-president-biden-says