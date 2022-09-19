'Songbird Of Mariupol' Has No Regrets

Articles

Back in May, we brought you the story of Ukrainian soldier and medic Kateryna Polishchuk. She became well-known for her inspiring patriotic songs from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. The Azov fighters held out for months against the Russians, despite overwhelming numbers and weaponry before finally surrendering due to a lack of resources and food. For most of them, their whereabouts are now unknown, as Russia does not abide by the Geneva conventions, and is especially harsh with the Azov Regiment, a volunteer paramilitary militia which it considers mercenaries and criminals, allegedly with far-right and Neo-Nazi ties, as they were not officially part of Ukraine's forces. Some credit their sacrifice for turning the entire war around in Ukraine's favour.

But now we know that Kateryna Polishchuk, or "Birdie" as she became known, is still alive. Evidently, she has some propaganda value for the Russians, who refer to her as a sniper. Which is sort of funny, in a sick sort of way, as before the war she was a music student, with no military training, and served as a medic for the Azov fighters.

I was surprised that she was still alive in May, with a post titled 'Songbird Of Mariupol' Wants The World To Know That She's Still Alive. I'm even more surprised that she is now.

Source: Ukraine Pravda

