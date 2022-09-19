Proud Boys Memo Dated Jan 5 Reveals Plan For ‘Street-Level Violence’

Articles

On a document obtained by The Guardian, its cover contains two words: "MAGA" and "WARNING," and it is dated January 5, 2021, the day before the Capitol insurrection. The newly unearthed document reveals how much effort the Proud Boys put into preparing for potential violence. The plan is very detailed, with addendums, rules of engagement, objectives, etc.

According to the outlet, the document was obtained from a Proud Boys member by the extremism reporter Andy Campbell as he researched his new book, 'We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism.'

Via The Guardian:

