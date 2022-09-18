Ronny Jackson Blames Dr. Fauci For Fentanyl Trafficking

Articles

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) on Sunday blamed infectious disease scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci for fentanyl that's trafficked into the United States.

"There's an entire generation of young people that are being exterminated," Jackson told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "They're being killed by this fentanyl."

"This stuff is coming from China. It's coming through our southern border," he continued. "The number one cause of death of people in this country, adult males in this country between the ages 18 and 45 is overdose from drugs, from fentanyl predominately."

Jackson asserted that the federal government was doing "nothing about it."

"Where's Anthony Fauci for crying out loud?" the congressman asked. "He's supposed to be the chief medical adviser. When I was President Trump's chief medical adviser, I was down on the border multiple times because of a potential outbreak of mumps."

"Look at what we've got going on down there," he added. "This guy is nowhere to be found. It's just complete irresponsibility."

