Bill Maher Praises Joe Biden: He's Killing It

Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022

Pushing back against constant right-wing ageist attacks on Biden's age, HBO's Bill Maher praised the job Biden has been doing because his age makes him wise, in Maher’s opinion.

Maher claimed one of the main reasons why Biden has rebounded so well is because of his age.

"He’s been around the block. He has the experience. Every other culture gets this. When you’re young, you’re beautiful, and then you get wiser and less cute. But you’re wiser. Could we take advantage of the wiser point?"

"I mean, he’s killing it in a lot of ways, including Russia. He was the guy who understood. Everybody else was like, what are we throwing money down the, Russia’s obviously going to win. And he said, let’s see. Maybe they maybe Ukraine can can win. And now Ukraine is winning. They kicked Russia’s ass this week," Maher said.

A few minutes later Maher was elated that Biden passed actual climate change legislation.

To say Biden is rebounding, including with Maher, is an understatement.

When Democrats pass meaningful legislation for the working class, student debt, the environment, including supporting our allies overseas, the nation takes notice.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/bill-maher-praises-joe-biden-hes-killing