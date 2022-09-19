The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GOP Jesus

It is a known fact that Republicans have very selective reading, comprehension and memory skills when it comes to the Constitution. The same can, of course, be said for Republicans and the Bible. Yeah, verily, this is probably pretty damn close to how a Republican sees the teachings of Christ from one of their GOP-edition Bibles.

Please note that not even the GOP Jesus should be confused in any way or manner with the one true GOP God, TFG.

Open thread below...

