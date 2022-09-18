The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DeSantis’ Migrant Planes Have Financial Ties To GOP And Russian Govt.

DeSantis’ Migrant Planes Have Financial Ties To GOP And Russian Govt.

Forensic News’ Scott Stedman did a deep dive into the disturbing financials of Vertol Systems Company Inc. (VSC), the Destin, Florida aviation company awarded $615,000 by the Florida Department of Transportation for “relocation program of unauthorized aliens.”

Stedman writes:

Archived versions of VSC’s website, which was deleted sometime after the last capture on August 2nd, show that the company claimed that it was “the only civil company currently operating Russian helicopters in the United States.”

This is an accurate quotation and screen grab from VSC’s now-deleted website:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/desantis-migrant-planes-have-financial

