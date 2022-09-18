Vietnam War Vet Mike Cohan On Why He Went To Ukraine

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
Vietnam war veteran and chemical weapons expert Mike Cohan opens up on his work for Ukrainian war medics, the risk of Russia’s chemical attack and the gravest mistake of Vladimir Putin.
Source: Stars & Stripes
(Tribune News Service) — A call to service has led Libby resident Mike Cohan to the Ukraine at an age when many are enjoying retirement.
Cohan, 74, was expected to arrive in Ukraine on Thursday to help train citizens of the war-torn country in medical techniques as it faces a continued invasion by the Russian Army.
Cohan, a Vietnam veteran who is a diabetic, has suffered two heart attacks, and has an artificial left leg, is still extremely enthusiastic about his latest mission.
“My brain and my hands still work and I can still teach their young men how to help save lives,” Cohan said.
So what compelled him to go to Ukraine?
Cohan, as so many Americans were, was distraught at the images that he saw while watching footage of the latest atrocity brought by Russian forces against Ukraine.
“I saw a TV interview where a woman was concerned about the world moving on and ignoring what was happening in her country,” Cohan said. “Later I saw a Ukrainian medic on a Facebook video and knew he didn’t really know what to do for a wounded soldier. I didn’t blame them, they just didn’t know.”
