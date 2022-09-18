Vietnam War Vet Mike Cohan On Why He Went To Ukraine

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022 14:00 Hits: 3

Vietnam war veteran and chemical weapons expert Mike Cohan opens up on his work for Ukrainian war medics, the risk of Russia’s chemical attack and the gravest mistake of Vladimir Putin.

Source: Stars & Stripes

(Tribune News Service) — A call to service has led Libby resident Mike Cohan to the Ukraine at an age when many are enjoying retirement.

Cohan, 74, was expected to arrive in Ukraine on Thursday to help train citizens of the war-torn country in medical techniques as it faces a continued invasion by the Russian Army.

Cohan, a Vietnam veteran who is a diabetic, has suffered two heart attacks, and has an artificial left leg, is still extremely enthusiastic about his latest mission.

“My brain and my hands still work and I can still teach their young men how to help save lives,” Cohan said.