Some Jan. 6 Defendants Accused Of Crimes Since Capitol Riot

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022 15:00 Hits: 2

While about 870 January 6 rioters have been arrested, the majority were not detained. Unsurprisingly, many have been in trouble with the law since the insurrection. Those crimes involve guns, drugs, and domestic abuse.

U.S. Navy reservist Hatchet Speed, accused of joining a group of Proud Boys as he went to the Capitol on January 6, and tried to blame Antifa for smashing the windows, is facing two separate prosecutions.

CBS News reports:

Speed has pleaded not guilty to four federal charges in his January 6 case. But while awaiting trial, he's been indicted on a series of additional charges in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Prosecutors alleged Speed unlawfully possessed firearms silencers and also made a series of firearms purchases after January 6, 2021, in what they called a $50,000 wave of "panic buying."

Prosecutors said, "Speed made comments discussing his admiration for Adolf Hitler, describing Hitler as 'one of the best people that's ever been on this earth' and stating that he 'really want[s] somebody like Hitler to stand up and say, we're going to stand against this moral incineration that we're seeing in the western world.'"

It's not just Speed:

Kene Lazo, who was arrested in May 2021 for his role in the Capitol siege, was arrested again three months later in Norfolk, Va., on domestic violence charges

.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/some-jan-6-defendants-accused-crimes