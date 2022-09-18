The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Finally We Know Why Matt Gaetz Asked For A Pardon From Trump

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Finally We Know Why Matt Gaetz Asked For A Pardon From Trump

It was revealed last year that Florida Man Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from Donald Trump, and now we know why. Johnny McEntee told investigators that Gaetz told him "that they are launching an investigation into him or that there's an investigation into him." Well, there is an investigation into sex trafficking.

Via The Washington Post:

McEntee added that Gaetz told him "he didn't do anything wrong but they are trying to make his life hell, and you know, if the president could give him a pardon, that would be great." Gaetz told McEntee that he had asked White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for a pardon.

Asked by investigators if Gaetz's ask for a pardon was in the context of the Justice Department's investigation into whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, McEntee replied, "I think that was the context, yes," according to people familiar with the testimony who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

I'm old enough to remember when a scandal like this would have ended a politician's career. Clinton got a blowjob and was held accountable for lying about it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/its-finally-revealed-why-matt-gaetz-wanted

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version