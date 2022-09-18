While Rallying For JD Vance, Trump Bizarrely Brings Up The 'Pee Tape'

Articles

Former President Donald Trump gave a rambling speech in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday to stump for J.D. Vance. But the Jim Jones-type rally was more about himself, and he mocked Vance several times.

"Yeah, he said some bad things about me, that was before he knew me, and then he fell in love," Trump said.

"Remember, I said that about Kim Jong-un, he fell in love, and they said Trump is saying he fell in love – actually, he did if you want to know the truth," he added.

Trump, of course, aired his grievances, bringing up the ongoing investigations, including the seizure of classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort. Naturally, Trump brought up the "Washington swamp" and "the unprecedented weaponization of the Justice Department."

"The people behind these savage witch hunts have no shame or morals, no conscience, and absolutely no respect for the citizens of our country." He claimed it was an "unhinged persecution of me and my staff" that he called "political repression."

"I hope you're going to do something about it, J.D.," Trump repeatedly told the crowd throughout the rally.

And then he bizarrely brought up the "pee tape," which has nothing to do with the candidate he was there to support.

"How would you like to be me and go home and explain that one to my wife? 'Darling, it wasn't true, I swear it wasn't!'" he said.

