Fox News Host Frets About 'Racism Against White People'

Fox News host Will Cain suggested on Sunday that "racism against white people" is now more "acceptable" than other forms of bigotry.

During a segment with former Republican congressman Allen West, Cain complained that the person in charge of diversity at the education wing of the Department of Defense was too "woke."

Cain was upset that Kelisa Wing, a chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, had

written a book about white privilege.

"White privilege hurts a lot of people," Cain quoted from the book. "If you are White you might feel bad about hurting others or you might feel afraid to lose this privilege."

Cain argued that the quote was racist.

"The takeaway when I see this kind of stuff is the willingness and ease with which you castigate an entire group of people," the Fox News host griped. "In this case, it's white. And look, colonel, I'm sure you have experienced racism in your life and it is never a denial that racism, and particularly racism against Black Americans exists."

"But it does seem today, there's a particular acceptance of one form of racism and that is not just tolerated but some ways encouraged," Cain continued. "That's racism against white people! Why is that acceptable?"

