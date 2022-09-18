Florida Lt. Governor Runs To Fox For Damage Control Following Martha's Vineyard Fiasco

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022 16:44 Hits: 2

Florida Republicans appear to be in damage control mode following accusations of kidnapping and human trafficking with the political stunt by Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Here's FL Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez during a portion of a twelve minute long interview on this Sunday's Fox & Friends, insisting the migrants were not misled, and pretending that the states and not the feds are in charge of immigration policy in the United States.

CAIN: Lieutenant Governor, I want to actually give you an opportunity to respond to some of the things. So there are various accusations, or course you've seen it, kidnapping, human trafficking, but I do, I am curious about the details. So I know that 50 illegal immigrants came from Texas through the coordination with Florida.

You're being accused of lying to the immigrants, illegal immigrants about where they were headed, that's one of the things in addition to the kidnapping charges that are being thrown out. Is that true? Under, what was the... my understanding all of these, all of this is under voluntary status when it comes to these immigrants heading north. How was this coordinated?

