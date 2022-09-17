Dan Cardillo Never Sent Purchased Body Armor To Ukraine

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 September 2022 22:30 Hits: 6

Trump bootlick, former NYPD officer and ex-Newsmax shill John Cardillo is prominent enough in MAGAt land to recently dine at the Florida governor’s mansion with Ron DeSantis. He has an interesting side hustle. Via the Daily Beast:

But Cardillo has a little-known second job as an arms dealer operating in the former Eastern bloc, selling ammunition and body armor under the name M42 Tactical from his Fort Lauderdale home. According to a recently filed lawsuit, he doesn’t always deliver and now stands accused of stiffing Ukraine’s embattled government on a delivery of almost $200,000 in body armor.

In court papers, the company describes itself as an importer and wholesaler of “rifle and handgun ammunition.” On its website, the company touts its access to Serbian and Russian-made small arms ammunition.

For Florida resident Michael Bogachek, those credentials made M42 Tactical a natural fit for a contract in the weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. The Ukrainian-born Bogachek was shocked by tales of Russian atrocities committed during the first days of the war, and wanted to support his homeland. According to Bogachek, Cardillo said he could obtain body armor from Serbia and send it to Ukraine.