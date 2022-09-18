Oh Look! Herschel Walker 'All In' On Nationwide Abortion Ban

Articles

GOP U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker on Wednesday reaffirmed his support for a national abortion ban, saying that he would vote for the policy if elected in November and if Republicans regain control of the upper chamber.

In a statement reported by TheAtlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker—the Heisman Trophy-winning former NFL superstar—called himself "a proud pro-life Christian" who "will always stand up for our unborn children."

Responding to Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) introduction Tuesday of a national 15-week abortion ban, Walker said that "I believe the issue should be decided at the state level, but I would support this policy."

It wasn't the first time Walker—who does not back exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or even to save the pregnant person's life—voiced support for a national abortion ban. In July, he told reporters that "there's not a national ban on abortion right now and I think that's a problem."

Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, and his campaign seized upon Walker's comments to draw a stark contrast between the candidates.

