NEW AD: Charlie Crist Slams DeSantis For Martha's Vineyard Stunt

Charlie Crist's new ad, "My Faith," hits all the points, and Charlie's low-key style is the perfect counterpoint to the blowhard DeSantis.

"My faith teaches me that we're all children of God. That whoever oppresses a poor man insults his maker but he who is generous to the needy honors him.

"That is lost on Ron DeSantis. For him, it's always putting politics over people's lives, lying to migrant children to lure them onto a plane to God knows where.

Women, children are being used as political pawns...

Purposely caught by surprise in a chaotic situation without anyone to care for them.

"Mocking their fight for freedom? It makes me sick but not surprising because that's who he is.

These recent stunts, they have never have been about serious solutions. What they are is an attempt to get national attention.

He does it to distract from his extreme agenda, telling women that they cannot make decisions about their own bodies, banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest.

"We must come together to defeat them, to build a state we can all be proud of -- a Florida that works for all."

Nicely done, sir. (By the way, if you think Crist's delivery sounds familiar, it's because, like Joe Biden, he was also born and raised in Pennsylvania.)

