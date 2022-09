Articles

Photographs of Keith Packer wearing the antisemitic sweatshirt went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Packer said he wore it because he was "cold," according to a court filing.

(Image credit: Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP )

