Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 September 2022 04:52 Hits: 4

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made his first visit to the White House on Friday, where he and US President Joe Biden discussed global security, climate change, trade, food security and health — and African nations’ reluctance to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House. Video editor: Kim Weeks

