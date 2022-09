Articles

Why have Democrats’ odds of winning the House and Senate improved so consistently in recent months? Can the polls be trusted? In this installment of “Model Talk” on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss what’s behind the recent movement in the forecast and answer questions from listeners.

