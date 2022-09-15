Holy Cow: Rep. Raskin Thoroughly Rips Republicans On The House Floor

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 11:57 Hits: 2

Rep. Jamie Raskin took Republicans to the woodshed on Wednesday and didn't take any prisoners. The Maryland lawmaker touched on several issues, including the GOP's affinity for Russian genocidal maniac Vladimir Putin over President Joe Biden.

"I hear them denouncing Joe Biden," he said. "But they aren't denouncing Vladimir Putin. I'd happily yield a minute of my time if they would denounce Vladimir Putin — but they won't do it."

He noted that last month, in deep red Kansas, voters said no to a constitutional amendment allowing an abortion ban.

On August 7, 2022, Lindsey Graham said, 'I've been consistent. I think states should decide the issue of marriage, and states should decide the issue of abortion.' And now, the South Carolina Republican wants a national abortion ban.

"America is a country committed to freedom," Raskin said. The Democratic Congressman touched on Republicans blaming Biden for global inflation. Raskin touched on every subject and even noted that one of his Republican colleagues blamed Biden for Russia's invasion and attempted genocide of Ukraine.

He slammed Republicans for not denouncing "political violence.. rather than playing follow the leader with the former President who has disgraced himself as the first president to be impeached twice and continues to be embroiled in all of the political corruption investigations."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/holy-cow-rep-raskin-thoroughly-rips