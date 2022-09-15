Hannity Cries About MSNBC Hiring Jen Psaki

Articles

Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022

Here's an example of right-wing hypocrisy on Fox News at its worst.

Sean Hannity whined like an infant with a full diaper because MSNBC hired Jen Psaki, Biden's excellent former White House press secretary.

"Coming up, Jen Psaki, started her new job at MSDNC. Can you think of a better example of media collusion?” Hannity moaned.

After a commercial break, Hannity vehemently attacked Psaki.

Fox News and every other right-wing media outlet has formed a bubble around their preferred pundits, keeping out almost any competent Democrat while shielding their viewers from negative news about Trump or any Republican.

Talk about hypocrisy, Sean. Why is it OK for Fox News to hire the worst liar of them all, Kayleigh McEnany?

Or any of these creatures.

Fox News hired Lara Trump, Trump's daughter-in- law.

Fox News hired Hope Hicks.

Fox News former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Fox News hired former White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah as a Senior Vice President at Fox.

Fox New hired David Bossie as an on-air analyst at Fox.

There are many more examples of either Fox News hiring former Trump employees or Trump hiring Fox News employees.

Not to mention, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity actively advised Trump while he was in office and never revealed it.

