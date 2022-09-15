The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Good News: Thanks To Biden, Railway Unions Have Tentative Deal UPDATED

UPDATE: The White House announcement:

Such good news for workers from last night's railway union negotiations. Via CNN:

Unions and management reached a tentative deal early Thursday, averting a freight railroad strike that had threatened to cripple US supply chains and push prices higher for many goods.

The deal with unions representing more than 50,000 engineers and conductors was announced just after 5 a.m. ET in a statement from the White House, which called it “an important win for our economy and the American people.”

A verbal agreement between the two sides was reached at about 2:30 am ET according to sources, and the final hours were spent getting the details worked out.

Here's a key point:

A union source said that Democrats’ refusal to side with management had been a key to the talks.

