Ron DeathSantis is a despicable piece of sh*t who spent $12 million to charter private planes and send undocumented immigrants to Martha's Vineyard -- IMMIGRANTS WHO NEVER SET FOOT IN FLORIDA. And where did he get this idea?

And here we see where Ron DeSantis most likely got his Martha's Vineyard idea from, as Tucker was peddling it a few weeks ago. https://t.co/KTAxRhc0Nz — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 15, 2022

Tucker. Of course! Because the ambitious worm knew he could count on Tucker to highlight his presidential campaign stunt endlessly.

On Fox, Jesse Watters and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo share a good hearty laugh over FL Gov. Ron DeSantis' PR stunt that sent 50 migrants by plane to Martha's Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/WuzMzUmrVG — The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2022 read more

