GOP Candidate Joked About Choking Women, Liked Photos Of Underage Girls

Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022

Republican candidate for Congress Alek Skarlatos has some explaining to do. He's in a competitive Oregon district, so he might have thrown the race to his Democratic opponent over the scandal he's found himself in.

Either that, or Republicans will nominate him to run for President after it was discovered that he repeatedly "liked" photos of underage girls in bikinis on Instagram and joked about strangling women on a podcast shortly before beginning his political career four years ago. I'm sure QAnon will be all over this, right?

Skarlatos' comments about choking women were on a podcast in 2018, and they were talking about celebrities' sex lives.

Via the Oregon Capital Chronicle:

"You ever thought if you choked someone and killed them in bed what would happen?" podcast host Ross Patterson asked. "Oh yeah," Skarlatos responded, laughing. "Oh yeah." The conversation about women dying during sex continued, with Stone saying he had plans to sit in on a trial of a man charged with choking his girlfriend to death during what the defendant described as a consensual encounter. Skarlatos then referred to a 2017 Florida case in which a man argued that his girlfriend accidentally suffocated while performing oral sex, saying that the man wasn't convicted and "got off, in more ways than one." read more

