Weasel Mark Meadows Plays Both Sides With DOJ, TrumpWorld

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—who is still under investigation by the state of North Carolina for possible voter fraud—has complied with a subpoena tied to the Justice Department’s sprawling probe of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

According to an exclusive report from CNN published late Wednesday night, Meadows has now remitted “the same materials he provided to the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack” to the department. That would include a large number of emails plus the roughly 2,300 text messages he gave to the committee before he abruptly ended his cooperation and courted a contempt of Congress charge from the House of Representatives. The department declined to take up that charge.

In addition to complying with the Department of Justice subpoena for the records he gave to the select committee, last month Meadows started turning over texts and emails to the National Archives that were left over from his time in the Trump White House.

