BBC News Dubbed 'Mourn Hub' After Wall-to-Wall Coverage Of The Queen

The incessant, wall-to-wall coverage of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth has some Britons feeling a bit queasy with it all.

Following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on 8 September, the nation has been in a period of national mourning.

Over this period ahead of the state funeral on 19 September, broadcasters including the BBC has been focusing large swathes of its coverage on the Queen, and the lead-up to her funeral.

The amount of time dedicated to it has divided people, with some now referring to BBC News coverage as “Mourn Hub” – a pun on the well-known adult website Porn Hub.

Mourn Hub is now trending on Twitter, with some feeling as though it summarises the incessant and over-the-top coverage viewers have been subjected to.
One Twitter user summed it up, saying in a clip: “At this point, the broadcasters have lost their minds. Safe to say the Queen lived her life with a reasonable amount of dignity, yet they’re all tracking her coffin like she’s a f**king Deliveroo order. (Ed: TikTok link)

“It’s a cross between North Korean state propaganda and mourn porn. At this point, I think the BBC should change their name to Mourn Hub.”

And her tweet.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/bbc-news-dubbed-mourn-hub-after-wall-wall

