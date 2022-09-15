Trump: There Will Be Big 'Problems In This Country' If I'm Indicted

Articles

Usually, when you fire someone, they go away, but not Donald J. Trump. The twice impeached one-term President told Washington Post columnist Hugh Hewitt on Thursday that he "can't imagine being indicted."

"There is no reason that they can [indict], other than if they're just sick and deranged, which is always possible, because I did absolutely … nothing wrong," Trump said.

"I can't imagine being indicted. I've done nothing wrong," Trump told Hewitt before appearing to throw in a veiled threat.

"I think, if it happened, you'd have problems in this country the likes of which, perhaps, you have ever seen before," Trump said. "I don't think the people of the United States would stand for it."

"Big problems," he added.

"I just don't think they'd stand for it," he added. "They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes."

Hewitt told the former President, who was impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, that some might interpret his comments as a call for violence, so he asked what kind of problems Trump was referring to.

"That's not inciting; I'm just saying what my opinion is," Trump said. "I don't think the people of this country would stand for it."

Ooof! Well, we know where he's going with this. Trump is an old man that will never change. This is who he is, which is why he needs to be indicted.

