Republicans Are Unrepentant Liars, Part Infinity

Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022

Far-right Republican candidate from New Hampshire, Don Bolduc, an avowed 2020 election denier, made a complete about-face on Fox News and said Joe Biden is the real president.

Republicans are unrepentant liars.

In August, during a primary debate, Bolduc said, "I signed the letter with 120 admirals and generals saying that Trump won the election and dammit I stand by..."

As soon as Bolduc won the primary and entered the general election, he ditched his year-long election fraud claims and pretended he did research in just the past few weeks that showed him the light.

Fox News continues to be the home base for all Republican candidates running in the midterm election.

Dana Perino quizzed him on his previous election conspiracies and asked, "Do you stand by it today?"

"So you know we live and learn, right? And I’ve done a lot of research on this, and I’ve spent the past couple of weeks talking to Granite Staters all over the state from, you know, every party, and I have come to the conclusion, and I want to be definitive on this. The election was not stolen," Bolduc said.

Say, what? I guess the pollsters and consultants got to him.

Bolduc didn't ditch the voter fraud lies entirely and said, "Was there fraud? Yes. Is that a concern of Granite Staters all over the state? Yes, there is. Is there a responsibility for public servants and elected positions to ensure that our citizens have faith in their voting system? Yes. But elections have consequences."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/election-denying-republican-sneate