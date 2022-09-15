Texas A&M Sued For ‘Discriminating’ Against White And Asian Male Faculty

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 17:41 Hits: 2

There seems to be zero evidence that the white plaintiff, UT-Austin professor Richard Lowery, has faced any discrimination. But, clearly, the aim is to get the case to the U.S. Supreme Court in the hope that the right-wing extremists who control it will agree that a diversity-hiring program discriminates against white men.

In the lawsuit, Lowery claims that a new fellowship program announced this summer within Texas A&M’s faculty hiring program called the Accountability, Climate, Equity and Scholarship Faculty Fellows Program, or ACES, violates Title VI and Title IX of the federal Civil Rights Act as well as the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

While the ACES program focuses on hiring recently graduated doctoral students who want to enter academia, the new ACES Plus Program focuses on “mid-career and senior tenure-track hires from underrepresented minority groups, that contribute to moving the structural composition of our faculty towards parity with that of the State of Texas.” It sets aside $2 million over the next two fiscal years to help match a fellow’s base salary and benefits, up to a maximum of $100,000.

