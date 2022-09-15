Audio: Gov. Brian Kemp Sure Sounds Open To Banning Contraceptives

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 17:42 Hits: 2

Heartland Signal got hold of audio of Governor Brian Kemp at the University of Georgia giving his thoughts on banning contraceptives. Now, if you weren't one of the extremist Republicans, and you were asked about this, you'd say no if you were asked if you were open to it. Oh, what am I saying? There are no moderate Republicans anymore.

The Republican Governor said it depends on "where the legislatures are" on that issue. Of course, he did.

"You could take up pretty much anything, but you got to be in the legislative session to do that," Kemp said. "I think I'd have to check and see because there are a lot of legalities."

You can hear the audio below:

CAUGHT ON TAPE: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said he is open to banning contraception “depending on where the legislatures are” during the next session.

“You could take up pretty much anything … I think, I’d have to check and see because there are a lot of legalities.” pic.twitter.com/at1tPzmeVC — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 15, 2022 read more

