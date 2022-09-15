Audio: Gov. Brian Kemp Sure Sounds Open To Banning Contraceptives

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
Heartland Signal got hold of audio of Governor Brian Kemp at the University of Georgia giving his thoughts on banning contraceptives. Now, if you weren't one of the extremist Republicans, and you were asked about this, you'd say no if you were asked if you were open to it. Oh, what am I saying? There are no moderate Republicans anymore.
The Republican Governor said it depends on "where the legislatures are" on that issue. Of course, he did.
"You could take up pretty much anything, but you got to be in the legislative session to do that," Kemp said. "I think I'd have to check and see because there are a lot of legalities."
You can hear the audio below:
